Used 1995 Cadillac Eldorado Features & Specs

More about the 1995 Eldorado
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length202.5 in.202.5 in.
Curb weight3774 lbs.3818 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.5.4 in.
Height53.6 in.53.6 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.
Width75.5 in.75.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
See Eldorado InventorySee Eldorado Inventory

