Used 1994 Cadillac Eldorado Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Eldorado
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm290 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 5600 rpm295 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.40.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.37.4 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.55.7 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length202.2 in.202.2 in.
Curb weight3774 lbs.3818 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.15.3 cu.ft.
Height53.9 in.53.9 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.
Width75.5 in.75.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • White
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
