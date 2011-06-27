  1. Home
Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Eldorado
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1817
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1817
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm175 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGas
Base engine size4.6 l4.9 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 6000 rpm200 hp @ 4100 rpm
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Measurements
Height54.0 in.54.0 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.
Length202.2 in.202.2 in.
Width75.5 in.75.5 in.
Curb weight3640 lbs.3640 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Polo Green
  • Carmine Red
  • Polo Green
