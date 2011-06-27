Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/23 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/460.0 mi.
|300.0/460.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|17
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|175 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|295 hp @ 6000 rpm
|200 hp @ 4100 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|37.8 in.
|37.8 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|42.6 in.
|Measurements
|Height
|54.0 in.
|54.0 in.
|Wheel base
|108.0 in.
|108.0 in.
|Length
|202.2 in.
|202.2 in.
|Width
|75.5 in.
|75.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3640 lbs.
|3640 lbs.
Related Used 1993 Cadillac Eldorado info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles