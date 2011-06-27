  1. Home
Used 1992 Cadillac Eldorado Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Eldorado
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.0/432.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.8 in.
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.8 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length202.2 in.
Curb weight3604 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.
Height54.0 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.
Width74.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Canyon Yellow
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
