Used 1990 Cadillac Eldorado Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Eldorado
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG171717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)282.0/432.4 mi.282.0/432.4 mi.282.0/432.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.8 gal.18.8 gal.18.8 gal.
Combined MPG171717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm245 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm245 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l4.5 l4.5 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4300 rpm180 hp @ 4300 rpm180 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.39.4 ft.39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Front shoulder room57.6 in.57.6 in.57.6 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.37.8 in.37.8 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.55.4 in.55.4 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.36.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Measurements
Length191.4 in.191.4 in.191.4 in.
Curb weight3426 lbs.3426 lbs.3426 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.14.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.6.0 in.6.0 in.
Height53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Wheel base108.0 in.108.0 in.108.0 in.
Width72.4 in.72.4 in.72.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carmine Red
  • Dark Auburn
