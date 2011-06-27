Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Platinum Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque288 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on dashyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
wood trim on shift knobyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
cruise controlyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Adaptive Cruise Controlyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
massagingyes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room41.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
heatedyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Measurements
Front track62.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4009 lbs.
Gross weight5347 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume132.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track61.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Gray Flannel Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Tuscan Bronze ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Linen w/Cocoa Accents, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Linen w/Cocoa Seats, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
chrome-clad wheel coversyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P245/50R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
