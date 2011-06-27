Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Performance Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/396.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque288 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower292 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle44.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room42.0 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Front track62.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity18.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4009 lbs.
Gross weight5347 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume105.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Green Silk
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Glacier White
  • Gold Mist
  • Blue Chip
  • Crimson Pearl
  • White Lightning
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Double Espresso
  • Titanium ChromaFlair
  • Cognac Frost
  • Radiant Bronze
  • Black Cherry
  • Black Raven
  • Light Platinum
  • Mystic Gray
Interior Colors
  • Shale w/Cocoa, premium leather
  • Titanium, premium leather
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Cashmere, premium leather
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa, premium leather
  • Shale, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P245/50R H tiresyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
