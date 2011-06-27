Used 2006 Cadillac DTS Luxury II Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$43,695
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
$43,695
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$43,695
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$43,695
Torque292 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle42.0 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
$43,695
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$43,695
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
$43,695
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$43,695
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$43,695
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$43,695
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
$43,695
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.7 in.
Rear leg room42.0 in.
Rear shoulder room59.2 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
heatedyes
Measurements
$43,695
Front track62.6 in.
Length207.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4009 lbs.
Gross weight5347 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.8 cu.ft.
Height57.6 in.
EPA interior volume105.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.6 in.
Width74.8 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
$43,695
Exterior Colors
  • Green Silk
  • Light Cashmere
  • Radiant Bronze
  • Blue Chip
  • Blue Ice
  • Black Raven
  • Crimson Pearl
  • White Lightning
  • Light Platinum
  • Glacier White
  • Titanium
Interior Colors
  • Titanium, leather
  • Shale, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Midnight Blue, leather
Tires & Wheels
$43,695
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/55R S tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$43,695
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
$43,695
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
