  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DeVille
  4. Used 2005 Cadillac DeVille
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Cadillac DeVille DTS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 DeVille
Overview
Starting MSRP
$51,600
See DeVille Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$51,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$51,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)288/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$51,600
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle40.2 ft.
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$51,600
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$51,600
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
275 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$51,600
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$51,600
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$51,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,600
10 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
massagingyes
Front head room39.1 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$51,600
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room43.2 in.
Rear shoulder room60.1 in.
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$51,600
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity19.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight4047 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Length207.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume134.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$51,600
Exterior Colors
  • Light Platinum
  • Black Raven
  • Light Cashmere
  • Blue Chip
  • Glacier White
  • White Lightning
  • Green Silk
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Thunder Gray
  • Blue Ice
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere
  • Shale
  • Black
  • Dark Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$51,600
P235/55R H tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$51,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
semi-trailing arm rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$51,600
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See DeVille Inventory

Related Used 2005 Cadillac DeVille DTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles