Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille DTS Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|cornering lights
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|8 total speakers
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|275 watts stereo output
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|remote trunk release
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|bucket front seats
|yes
|heated passenger seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|heated driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.4 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front hip room
|56.4 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.1 in.
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|heated
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|Height
|56.7 in.
|Wheel base
|115.3 in.
|Length
|207.2 in.
|Width
|74.5 in.
|Curb weight
|4047 lbs.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|P235/55R H tires
|yes
|Null tires
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$46,517
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
