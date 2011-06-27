Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille DHS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Valves32
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
275 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
Front Seats
heated passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
heated driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room43.2 in.
Rear shoulder room60.1 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
heatedyes
Measurements
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base115.3 in.
Length207.2 in.
Width74.5 in.
Curb weight4049 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bronzemist
  • Cabernet
  • Cashmere
  • Graphite
  • Midnight Blue
  • Sable Black
  • Sterling
  • White Diamond
  • Crimson Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Midnight Blue
  • Neutral Shale
  • Oatmeal
Tires & Wheels
Null tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
chrome alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/60R S tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
