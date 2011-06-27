Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille Sedan Consumer Reviews
Caddy Deville
I purchased a 2001 Cadillac Deville (Base Sedan) in 2004 with 9,000 miles on it. It was purchased from a prominent local dealer, and it looked new, smelled new, and drove new the day I drove it off the lot for a total price of $25,000 including the 5 year 75,000 mile extended warranty. The car drove like a dream for the first 3 years, and was overall problem free as for the 4th year on, it has been extremely time consuming costly in order to keep it running sufficiently and looking good. The extended warranty on the vehicle recently ended in July. The company was exceptional. From the year 2004 to 2009 the warranty spent over $10,000 in repairs for this car
Too Many Defects
I have owned a '94 and a '97 Concours (now the DTS), and this '01 is much better in handling and comfort. BUT, there have been too many defects. Had to replace entire engine wiring harness (took a week), steering rack, chip controlling the steering feedback to Stabilitrac system, heated seat wiring in front (burned out), seat belt tensioners - plus a few other build problems. Gas mileage in city about 14.5 - hgwy about 22, but a real joy to drive, especially on treacherous country backroads. Unless Cadillac (& all GM) get on the backs of their suppliers to improve quality control, they will never compete with the imports- class for class-.
All That Glitters Is Not A Gold Cadillac
First let me say that I have always admired Cadillacs since I was a little boy. All 4 of my uncles owned a Cadillac at one time or another. A beautiful car to drive and be admired in. However, repairs can be expensive for a domestic car. I strongly suggest purchasing an extended warranty immediately. It burns alot of oil. And takes 8qts to do an oil change. Which the dealers all say is normal. At 100,000 the selonoid transmission started to go bad. And the oh so dreaded sensor modules always tend to fail on all cadillacs at some point which costs between $500-$800. Other than all of that. It's a beautiful car to drive and look at, but no fun to repair. Keep $500 on hand at all times.
It's a great car
I have been very happy with this car. I am a widow who is very mechanically illiterate and I have had no trouble or worry with it. If I do not keep it, I will get another Cadillac. It is very comfortable and the interior is particularly nice I think. I like the "extra" gadgets it has, like the information panel.
IF YOU'RE LOOKING FOR A MONEY PIT, THIS IS YOUR CAR
I've owned many cars during my life, but this car is by far the worst car I've ever owned. It is nothing more than a money pit. It had less than 20K mi when I bought it in '05. I've put less than 30K mi on the car since owning it. In that time, I've spent $5700 in repairs. That is awful for a car that has fewer than 60K miles on it. In the 5 yrs I've owned the car, it has cost me $1100/annually in repairs. That's pathetic. Those repairs consist of complete axle work, brakes, rotors & shocks, new transmission w/ all 4 motor mounts, new starter, window problems & many more problems, not to mention that it drinks oil. I got rid of that pc of junk & bought a Honda! No more GM for me. No Thanks!
Sponsored cars related to the DeVille
Related Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner