Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille Sedan Consumer Reviews

Caddy Deville Christian , 02/07/2010 15 of 15 people found this review helpful I purchased a 2001 Cadillac Deville (Base Sedan) in 2004 with 9,000 miles on it. It was purchased from a prominent local dealer, and it looked new, smelled new, and drove new the day I drove it off the lot for a total price of $25,000 including the 5 year 75,000 mile extended warranty. The car drove like a dream for the first 3 years, and was overall problem free as for the 4th year on, it has been extremely time consuming costly in order to keep it running sufficiently and looking good. The extended warranty on the vehicle recently ended in July. The company was exceptional. From the year 2004 to 2009 the warranty spent over $10,000 in repairs for this car Report Abuse

Too Many Defects Becketave , 04/10/2003 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I have owned a '94 and a '97 Concours (now the DTS), and this '01 is much better in handling and comfort. BUT, there have been too many defects. Had to replace entire engine wiring harness (took a week), steering rack, chip controlling the steering feedback to Stabilitrac system, heated seat wiring in front (burned out), seat belt tensioners - plus a few other build problems. Gas mileage in city about 14.5 - hgwy about 22, but a real joy to drive, especially on treacherous country backroads. Unless Cadillac (& all GM) get on the backs of their suppliers to improve quality control, they will never compete with the imports- class for class-. Report Abuse

All That Glitters Is Not A Gold Cadillac Vincent Roane , 01/02/2010 5 of 6 people found this review helpful First let me say that I have always admired Cadillacs since I was a little boy. All 4 of my uncles owned a Cadillac at one time or another. A beautiful car to drive and be admired in. However, repairs can be expensive for a domestic car. I strongly suggest purchasing an extended warranty immediately. It burns alot of oil. And takes 8qts to do an oil change. Which the dealers all say is normal. At 100,000 the selonoid transmission started to go bad. And the oh so dreaded sensor modules always tend to fail on all cadillacs at some point which costs between $500-$800. Other than all of that. It's a beautiful car to drive and look at, but no fun to repair. Keep $500 on hand at all times. Report Abuse

It's a great car dot driggers , 08/08/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have been very happy with this car. I am a widow who is very mechanically illiterate and I have had no trouble or worry with it. If I do not keep it, I will get another Cadillac. It is very comfortable and the interior is particularly nice I think. I like the "extra" gadgets it has, like the information panel. Report Abuse