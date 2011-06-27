  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DeVille
  4. Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 DeVille
Overview
See DeVille Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room43.2 in.
Rear shoulder room60.1 in.
Measurements
Length207.2 in.
Curb weight4047 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base115.4 in.
Width74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Gold Firemist
  • Bronzemist
  • Cabernet
  • Midnight Blue
  • Sable Black
  • Sterling
  • Polo Green
  • Parisian Blue
  • Cashmere
  • White Diamond
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Pewter
  • Oatmeal
  • Black
  • Neutral Shale
See DeVille Inventory

Related Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles