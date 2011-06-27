Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG191919
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/25 mpg15/25 mpg15/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.5/462.5 mi.277.5/462.5 mi.277.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm275 hp @ 5600 rpm275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.4 ft.41.4 ft.41.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.4 in.60.4 in.60.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Rear leg room43.2 in.43.2 in.43.2 in.
Rear shoulder room60.1 in.60.1 in.60.1 in.
Measurements
Length207.2 in.207.2 in.207.2 in.
Curb weight4047 lbs.3978 lbs.4049 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.1 cu.ft.19.1 cu.ft.19.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.3 in.
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base115.4 in.115.4 in.115.4 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Gold Firemist
  • Bronzemist
  • Cabernet
  • Midnight Blue
  • Sable Black
  • Sterling
  • Polo Green
  • Parisian Blue
  • Cashmere
  • White Diamond
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Bronzemist
  • White Diamond
  • Sable Black
  • Gold Firemist
  • Midnight Blue
  • Parisian Blue
  • Cashmere
  • Cotillion White
  • Cabernet
  • Sterling
  • Polo Green
  • Cashmere
  • Cabernet
  • Sable Black
  • Gold Firemist
  • Crimson Pearl
  • Polo Green
  • Bronzemist
  • Midnight Blue
  • White Diamond
  • Parisian Blue
  • Sterling
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Pewter
  • Oatmeal
  • Black
  • Neutral Shale
  • Oatmeal
  • Black
  • Neutral Shale
  • Pewter
  • Midnight Blue
  • Oatmeal
  • Midnight Blue
  • Neutral Shale
  • Pewter
  • Black
