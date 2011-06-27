Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/25 mpg
|15/25 mpg
|15/25 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|277.5/462.5 mi.
|277.5/462.5 mi.
|277.5/462.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|18.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|19
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 6000 rpm
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.4 ft.
|41.4 ft.
|41.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Standard
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|39.1 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|56.4 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|60.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.2 in.
|43.2 in.
|43.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.1 in.
|60.1 in.
|60.1 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|207.2 in.
|207.2 in.
|207.2 in.
|Curb weight
|4047 lbs.
|3978 lbs.
|4049 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|19.1 cu.ft.
|19.1 cu.ft.
|19.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|5.3 in.
|Height
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|56.7 in.
|Wheel base
|115.4 in.
|115.4 in.
|115.4 in.
|Width
|74.5 in.
|74.5 in.
|74.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
