Used 1998 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room58.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.3 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
Measurements
Length209.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4052 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height56.0 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width76.5 in.
