Used 1998 Cadillac DeVille Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|15/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|300.0/480.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|275 hp @ 5600 rpm
|Turning circle
|41.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Standard
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Front hip room
|58.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|57.3 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|209.8 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4052 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.8 in.
|Height
|56.0 in.
|Wheel base
|113.8 in.
|Width
|76.5 in.
