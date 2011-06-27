Used 1996 Cadillac DeVille Concours Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Length209.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3981 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Med Montana Blue Metallic
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Med Garnet Red Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Shale
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • White
  • Black
