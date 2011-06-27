  1. Home
Used 1996 Cadillac DeVille Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm295 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm300 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.38.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.56.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.61.3 in.
Measurements
Length209.7 in.209.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3959 lbs.3981 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.20.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.5.9 in.
Height56.4 in.56.4 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.113.8 in.
Width76.5 in.76.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Shale
  • Black
  • Light Sandrift Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Med Garnet Red Metallic
  • White
  • Med Dark Lichen Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Med Montana Blue Metallic
  • Med Adriatic Blue Metallic
