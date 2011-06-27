Used 1995 Cadillac DeVille Concours Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque300 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Length209.7 in.
Curb weight3985 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width76.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Majestic Amethyst Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
  • Shale Metallic
  • Red Tintcoat Metallic
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Marblehead Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • White
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
