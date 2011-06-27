  1. Home
Used 1994 Cadillac DeVille Base Features & Specs

More about the 1994 DeVille
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.5 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room56.1 in.
Front shoulder room61.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room43.3 in.
Rear shoulder room61.3 in.
Measurements
Length209.7 in.
Curb weight3758 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.0 cu.ft.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width76.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • White
  • Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Calypso Green Metallic
  • Mocha Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Medium Garnet Red Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Dark Cherry Metallic
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Light Montana Blue Metallic
  • Dark Montana Blue Metallic
  • Medium Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Medium Montana Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Light Adriatic Metallic
