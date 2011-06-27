Used 1993 Cadillac DeVille Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Measurements
Length206.3 in.
Curb weight3605 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base113.7 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Academy Gray
  • Black Sapphire
