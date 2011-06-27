  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DeVille
  4. Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 DeVille
Overview
See DeVille Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room53.9 in.
Front shoulder room58.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.0 in.
Measurements
Length208.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3591 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height55.0 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • White
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Black
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Dark Plum Metallic
See DeVille Inventory

Related Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles