Used 1992 Cadillac DeVille Base Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Turning circle40.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
Front hip room52.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room52.7 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
Measurements
Length205.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Height54.4 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.
Width73.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Rootbeer Metallic
  • Medium Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow Pearl Metallic
  • Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Dark Garnet Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Dark Green Gray Metallic
  • Gunmetal Metallic
  • White Diamond Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Antelope Metallic
  • Medium Slate Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Medium Taupe Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Metallic
  • Polo Green Metallic
  • Flame Red Metallic
  • Canyon Yellow
  • Dark Maple Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Plum Metallic
  • White
