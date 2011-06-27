  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DeVille
  4. Used 1990 Cadillac DeVille
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Cadillac DeVille Features & Specs

More about the 1990 DeVille
Overview
See DeVille Inventory
See DeVille Inventory
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV8V8
Combined MPG1717
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.270.0/414.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG1717
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque245 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm245 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.5 l4.5 l
Horsepower180 hp @ 4300 rpm180 hp @ 4300 rpm
Turning circle41.0 ft.39.8 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.1 in.38.0 in.
Rear hip Room53.9 in.52.7 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room59.3 in.57.6 in.
Measurements
Length205.6 in.202.7 in.
Curb weight3546 lbs.3466 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.4 cu.ft.18.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.5.6 in.
Height55.2 in.54.9 in.
Wheel base113.8 in.110.8 in.
Width71.7 in.71.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Black
  • Black
  • White
See DeVille InventorySee DeVille Inventory

Related Used 1990 Cadillac DeVille info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles