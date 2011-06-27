2019 Cadillac CTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury
V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,936*
Total Cash Price
$53,162
CTS Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,898*
Total Cash Price
$61,378
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$81,898*
Total Cash Price
$61,378
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,487*
Total Cash Price
$48,329
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,066*
Total Cash Price
$50,262
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$94,796*
Total Cash Price
$71,044
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$92,216*
Total Cash Price
$69,110
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$70,936*
Total Cash Price
$53,162
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$86,413*
Total Cash Price
$64,761
CTS V-Sport
V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$90,927*
Total Cash Price
$68,144
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CTS V-Sport Premium Luxury V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,128
|$1,167
|$1,208
|$1,250
|$5,841
|Maintenance
|$772
|$1,229
|$1,087
|$3,321
|$2,666
|$9,075
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$961
|$1,476
|$2,438
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,173
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$2,353
|Financing
|$2,859
|$2,299
|$1,703
|$1,065
|$385
|$8,311
|Depreciation
|$19,059
|$3,870
|$3,163
|$3,545
|$3,099
|$32,735
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,870
|$10,546
|$9,199
|$12,241
|$11,080
|$70,936
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CTS Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,257
|$1,302
|$1,347
|$1,394
|$1,443
|$6,744
|Maintenance
|$892
|$1,419
|$1,255
|$3,834
|$3,078
|$10,478
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,110
|$1,704
|$2,814
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,508
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,717
|Financing
|$3,301
|$2,654
|$1,966
|$1,229
|$445
|$9,595
|Depreciation
|$22,004
|$4,468
|$3,651
|$4,093
|$3,578
|$37,794
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,177
|$12,175
|$10,621
|$14,133
|$12,793
|$81,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CTS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,257
|$1,302
|$1,347
|$1,394
|$1,443
|$6,744
|Maintenance
|$892
|$1,419
|$1,255
|$3,834
|$3,078
|$10,478
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,110
|$1,704
|$2,814
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,508
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,717
|Financing
|$3,301
|$2,654
|$1,966
|$1,229
|$445
|$9,595
|Depreciation
|$22,004
|$4,468
|$3,651
|$4,093
|$3,578
|$37,794
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$32,177
|$12,175
|$10,621
|$14,133
|$12,793
|$81,898
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,025
|$1,061
|$1,098
|$1,136
|$5,310
|Maintenance
|$702
|$1,117
|$988
|$3,019
|$2,424
|$8,250
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$874
|$1,342
|$2,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,975
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$2,139
|Financing
|$2,599
|$2,090
|$1,548
|$968
|$350
|$7,555
|Depreciation
|$17,326
|$3,518
|$2,875
|$3,223
|$2,817
|$29,759
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$25,336
|$9,587
|$8,363
|$11,128
|$10,073
|$64,487
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,066
|$1,103
|$1,142
|$1,181
|$5,522
|Maintenance
|$730
|$1,162
|$1,028
|$3,140
|$2,521
|$8,580
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$909
|$1,396
|$2,305
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,054
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$2,225
|Financing
|$2,703
|$2,174
|$1,610
|$1,007
|$364
|$7,857
|Depreciation
|$18,019
|$3,659
|$2,990
|$3,352
|$2,930
|$30,949
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,349
|$9,970
|$8,698
|$11,573
|$10,476
|$67,066
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CTS Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,455
|$1,507
|$1,560
|$1,614
|$1,670
|$7,806
|Maintenance
|$1,032
|$1,642
|$1,452
|$4,438
|$3,563
|$12,128
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,285
|$1,973
|$3,258
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,903
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$3,144
|Financing
|$3,821
|$3,072
|$2,276
|$1,423
|$515
|$11,106
|Depreciation
|$25,469
|$5,171
|$4,226
|$4,738
|$4,141
|$43,746
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$37,244
|$14,093
|$12,294
|$16,358
|$14,807
|$94,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CTS Sedan Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,416
|$1,466
|$1,517
|$1,570
|$1,624
|$7,593
|Maintenance
|$1,004
|$1,597
|$1,413
|$4,317
|$3,466
|$11,798
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,250
|$1,919
|$3,169
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,824
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$3,059
|Financing
|$3,717
|$2,989
|$2,214
|$1,384
|$501
|$10,804
|Depreciation
|$24,776
|$5,031
|$4,111
|$4,609
|$4,028
|$42,555
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$36,230
|$13,709
|$11,959
|$15,913
|$14,404
|$92,216
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,374
|$1,422
|$1,471
|$1,522
|$7,115
|Maintenance
|$941
|$1,497
|$1,324
|$4,045
|$3,248
|$11,055
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,171
|$1,798
|$2,969
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,647
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,866
|Financing
|$3,483
|$2,801
|$2,074
|$1,297
|$469
|$10,124
|Depreciation
|$23,217
|$4,714
|$3,853
|$4,319
|$3,775
|$39,877
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,407
|$2,479
|$2,553
|$2,630
|$12,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$33,950
|$12,847
|$11,206
|$14,912
|$13,498
|$86,413
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 CTS V-Sport V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,396
|$1,445
|$1,496
|$1,548
|$1,602
|$7,487
|Maintenance
|$990
|$1,575
|$1,393
|$4,257
|$3,418
|$11,633
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$1,232
|$1,892
|$3,125
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,785
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$3,016
|Financing
|$3,665
|$2,947
|$2,183
|$1,365
|$494
|$10,653
|Depreciation
|$24,430
|$4,960
|$4,054
|$4,544
|$3,972
|$41,960
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$35,724
|$13,518
|$11,792
|$15,690
|$14,203
|$90,927
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Cadillac CTS in Virginia is:not available
