  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS
  4. Used 2018 Cadillac CTS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury Features & Specs

More about the 2018 CTS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,495
See CTS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$59,495
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$59,495
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/570.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$59,495
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque285 lb-ft @ 5300 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower335 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$59,495
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$59,495
Summer/Winter Mat Packageyes
V-Sport Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
All-Weather Mat Protection Packageyes
Performance Seat and Cluster Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$59,495
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$59,495
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$59,495
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,495
Natural Sapele Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Sapele High-Gloss Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Natural Elm Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Black Olive Ash Burl Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Cabin Filteryes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Black Suede Steering Wheelyes
Brushed Aluminum Pedal Cover Setyes
V-Sport Logo Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Aluminum Interior Trim Kityes
Morello Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Black Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$59,495
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,495
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$59,495
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$59,495
Red Painted Engine Coveryes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
19" x 8.5" 10-Spoke Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
19" Ultra Silver Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
19" After Midnight Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
18" x 8.5" 15-Spoke Polished Alloy Wheelsyes
Black Chrome Wheel Insertyes
19" Matte Black Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
18" x 8.5" 10-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Bright Chrome Wheel Insertyes
19" Manoogian Premium Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Ultra-Silver Painted Alloy Wheelsyes
19" Gloss Black Premium Painted Aluminum Wheelsyes
Bright Chrome Rear Fascia Moldingyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$59,495
Length195.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3860 lbs.
Gross weight4938 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume110.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$59,495
Exterior Colors
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Satin Steel Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Silver Moonlight Metallic
  • Dark Adriatic Blue Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Kona Brown w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black w/Morello Red Accents, premium leather
  • Very Light Cashmere w/Jet Black Accents, leather
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$59,495
P245/40R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$59,495
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$59,495
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See CTS Inventory

Related Used 2018 Cadillac CTS Premium Luxury info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles