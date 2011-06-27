Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews
Beautiful Cadillac CTS 2017
Cadillacs are the only car I buy so I’m a bit biased. The black metallic 2017 CTS wig the black interior is absolutely a head turner. There isn’t a day that goes by that “she” doesn’t get multiple compliments. If you want a beautiful car that outclasses the vast majority of the other rides out there, the 2017 CTS will do it for you. Great to drive as well. Only thing I’m getting used to compared to my previous CTS which I still love and drive is the steering isn’t as precise. Still good but definitely different.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
ROAD NOISE
recently took the Cadillac CTS on a 1000 mile road trip and mostly interstate and city driving. First styling is what i would expect from Cadillac in and out. At times though the road noise was so loud that it was hard to carry on a conversation. If that could be corrected it would be a great car.
- Performance
- Comfort
Good Product
Sad they are discontinuing this model. Would have bought another in 2020
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Been That - Done There
I traded my well liked Audi A6 in on a Cadillac CTS on the advice of a friend who owned one. He's still my friend but I am no fan of the Cadillac. The 4 cylinder 2.0 turbo sounds like it belongs in a Chevrolet Cruz and the often experienced "turbo lag" explained away by the dealer as "just how turbos are". Terribly disappointing. The info system is a joke - you're lucky if you don't wrap yourself around a pole trying to operate it while driving. And the run flat tires - when it's cold it feels like your driving on 4 blocks of ice. To add insult to injury the tires only lasted 17,000 miles. Handling was ok but not great as was cabin noise. The heated/cooled seats did neither very well. The Bose sound system is very good and about the best thing on a very mediocre and disappointing vehicle.
good looking
The seats do not vibrate during lane depature. Other than that, this is one neat car. Good gas mileage, great ride for a car this size. Wish Cadillac would fix the vibration thing.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the CTS
Related Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner