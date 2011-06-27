Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Sedan Consumer Reviews

Beautiful Cadillac CTS 2017 Diana G , 06/29/2018 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Cadillacs are the only car I buy so I’m a bit biased. The black metallic 2017 CTS wig the black interior is absolutely a head turner. There isn’t a day that goes by that “she” doesn’t get multiple compliments. If you want a beautiful car that outclasses the vast majority of the other rides out there, the 2017 CTS will do it for you. Great to drive as well. Only thing I’m getting used to compared to my previous CTS which I still love and drive is the steering isn’t as precise. Still good but definitely different. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

ROAD NOISE Mike Moore , 05/29/2017 Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 11 of 13 people found this review helpful recently took the Cadillac CTS on a 1000 mile road trip and mostly interstate and city driving. First styling is what i would expect from Cadillac in and out. At times though the road noise was so loud that it was hard to carry on a conversation. If that could be corrected it would be a great car. Performance Comfort Report Abuse

Good Product Jim , 06/08/2019 Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 5 people found this review helpful Sad they are discontinuing this model. Would have bought another in 2020 Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Been That - Done There Gary S , 04/19/2019 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 4 of 10 people found this review helpful I traded my well liked Audi A6 in on a Cadillac CTS on the advice of a friend who owned one. He's still my friend but I am no fan of the Cadillac. The 4 cylinder 2.0 turbo sounds like it belongs in a Chevrolet Cruz and the often experienced "turbo lag" explained away by the dealer as "just how turbos are". Terribly disappointing. The info system is a joke - you're lucky if you don't wrap yourself around a pole trying to operate it while driving. And the run flat tires - when it's cold it feels like your driving on 4 blocks of ice. To add insult to injury the tires only lasted 17,000 miles. Handling was ok but not great as was cabin noise. The heated/cooled seats did neither very well. The Bose sound system is very good and about the best thing on a very mediocre and disappointing vehicle. Report Abuse