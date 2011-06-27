Used 2017 Cadillac CTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CTS Sedan
4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,897*
Total Cash Price
$37,520
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$69,897*
Total Cash Price
$37,520
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,541*
Total Cash Price
$32,497
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$57,238*
Total Cash Price
$30,725
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,037*
Total Cash Price
$29,543
V-Sport Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$80,904*
Total Cash Price
$43,428
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,703*
Total Cash Price
$42,246
4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$60,541*
Total Cash Price
$32,497
Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,750*
Total Cash Price
$39,588
CTS V-Sport
V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$77,602*
Total Cash Price
$41,656
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 CTS Sedan 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$1,415
|$6,675
|Maintenance
|$1,203
|$3,795
|$1,539
|$1,730
|$4,511
|$12,777
|Repairs
|$1,036
|$1,581
|$1,704
|$1,836
|$1,977
|$8,136
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,010
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,219
|Financing
|$2,018
|$1,623
|$1,200
|$752
|$272
|$5,865
|Depreciation
|$8,106
|$4,275
|$3,760
|$3,334
|$2,992
|$22,468
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,846
|$14,902
|$11,939
|$11,497
|$13,712
|$69,897
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 CTS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Cadillac CTS in Virginia is:not available
