Used 2016 Cadillac CTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CTS V-Sport Premium
V-Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,544*
Total Cash Price
$28,754
CTS Sedan
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,518*
Total Cash Price
$32,605
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$67,518*
Total Cash Price
$32,605
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,480*
Total Cash Price
$28,240
Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,291*
Total Cash Price
$26,700
Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$74,961*
Total Cash Price
$36,199
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$78,151*
Total Cash Price
$37,739
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$76,025*
Total Cash Price
$36,712
V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$58,480*
Total Cash Price
$28,240
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$71,240*
Total Cash Price
$34,402
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,164*
Total Cash Price
$25,673
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,860*
Total Cash Price
$31,321
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$66,455*
Total Cash Price
$32,091
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,797*
Total Cash Price
$30,808
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,822*
Total Cash Price
$26,957
Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$73,898*
Total Cash Price
$35,685
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS V-Sport Premium V-Sport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,109
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$5,887
|Maintenance
|$3,095
|$1,415
|$1,495
|$1,011
|$3,974
|$10,989
|Repairs
|$1,370
|$1,465
|$1,579
|$1,701
|$1,831
|$7,946
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,548
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,732
|Financing
|$1,547
|$1,243
|$921
|$576
|$208
|$4,495
|Depreciation
|$6,486
|$3,464
|$3,049
|$2,703
|$2,425
|$18,126
|Fuel
|$1,953
|$2,012
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,199
|$10,369
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,107
|$10,787
|$10,338
|$9,382
|$11,930
|$59,544
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$1,415
|$6,675
|Maintenance
|$3,509
|$1,604
|$1,695
|$1,147
|$4,506
|$12,461
|Repairs
|$1,553
|$1,661
|$1,791
|$1,929
|$2,076
|$9,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,755
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,963
|Financing
|$1,754
|$1,410
|$1,044
|$653
|$236
|$5,097
|Depreciation
|$7,355
|$3,928
|$3,457
|$3,065
|$2,750
|$20,554
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,398
|$12,231
|$11,722
|$10,639
|$13,528
|$67,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,257
|$1,295
|$1,334
|$1,374
|$1,415
|$6,675
|Maintenance
|$3,509
|$1,604
|$1,695
|$1,147
|$4,506
|$12,461
|Repairs
|$1,553
|$1,661
|$1,791
|$1,929
|$2,076
|$9,011
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,755
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,963
|Financing
|$1,754
|$1,410
|$1,044
|$653
|$236
|$5,097
|Depreciation
|$7,355
|$3,928
|$3,457
|$3,065
|$2,750
|$20,554
|Fuel
|$2,215
|$2,281
|$2,350
|$2,419
|$2,493
|$11,758
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,398
|$12,231
|$11,722
|$10,639
|$13,528
|$67,518
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,782
|Maintenance
|$3,039
|$1,389
|$1,469
|$993
|$3,903
|$10,793
|Repairs
|$1,345
|$1,439
|$1,551
|$1,671
|$1,799
|$7,805
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,520
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,701
|Financing
|$1,519
|$1,221
|$904
|$565
|$205
|$4,414
|Depreciation
|$6,370
|$3,402
|$2,994
|$2,654
|$2,382
|$17,802
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,801
|$10,594
|$10,153
|$9,215
|$11,717
|$58,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,030
|$1,061
|$1,092
|$1,125
|$1,159
|$5,466
|Maintenance
|$2,874
|$1,314
|$1,388
|$939
|$3,690
|$10,204
|Repairs
|$1,272
|$1,360
|$1,466
|$1,580
|$1,700
|$7,379
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,437
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,608
|Financing
|$1,436
|$1,154
|$855
|$535
|$193
|$4,174
|Depreciation
|$6,023
|$3,217
|$2,831
|$2,510
|$2,252
|$16,831
|Fuel
|$1,814
|$1,868
|$1,924
|$1,981
|$2,042
|$9,628
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,885
|$10,016
|$9,599
|$8,712
|$11,078
|$55,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,396
|$1,438
|$1,481
|$1,526
|$1,571
|$7,411
|Maintenance
|$3,896
|$1,781
|$1,882
|$1,273
|$5,003
|$13,835
|Repairs
|$1,724
|$1,844
|$1,988
|$2,142
|$2,305
|$10,004
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,949
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,180
|Financing
|$1,947
|$1,565
|$1,159
|$725
|$262
|$5,658
|Depreciation
|$8,165
|$4,361
|$3,838
|$3,402
|$3,053
|$22,819
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,532
|$2,609
|$2,686
|$2,768
|$13,054
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,536
|$13,580
|$13,014
|$11,812
|$15,019
|$74,961
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,544
|$1,591
|$1,638
|$7,726
|Maintenance
|$4,062
|$1,857
|$1,962
|$1,327
|$5,216
|$14,424
|Repairs
|$1,798
|$1,923
|$2,073
|$2,233
|$2,403
|$10,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,032
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$2,273
|Financing
|$2,030
|$1,632
|$1,208
|$756
|$273
|$5,899
|Depreciation
|$8,513
|$4,547
|$4,001
|$3,547
|$3,183
|$23,790
|Fuel
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$2,800
|$2,886
|$13,609
|True Cost to Own®
|$22,453
|$14,158
|$13,568
|$12,314
|$15,658
|$78,151
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,416
|$1,459
|$1,502
|$1,547
|$1,593
|$7,516
|Maintenance
|$3,951
|$1,806
|$1,909
|$1,291
|$5,074
|$14,031
|Repairs
|$1,749
|$1,870
|$2,016
|$2,172
|$2,338
|$10,146
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,976
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$2,211
|Financing
|$1,975
|$1,587
|$1,175
|$735
|$266
|$5,739
|Depreciation
|$8,281
|$4,423
|$3,892
|$3,451
|$3,096
|$23,143
|Fuel
|$2,494
|$2,568
|$2,646
|$2,724
|$2,807
|$13,239
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,842
|$13,772
|$13,199
|$11,979
|$15,232
|$76,025
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan V-Sport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,089
|$1,122
|$1,155
|$1,190
|$1,225
|$5,782
|Maintenance
|$3,039
|$1,389
|$1,469
|$993
|$3,903
|$10,793
|Repairs
|$1,345
|$1,439
|$1,551
|$1,671
|$1,799
|$7,805
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,520
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,701
|Financing
|$1,519
|$1,221
|$904
|$565
|$205
|$4,414
|Depreciation
|$6,370
|$3,402
|$2,994
|$2,654
|$2,382
|$17,802
|Fuel
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$2,035
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$10,184
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,801
|$10,594
|$10,153
|$9,215
|$11,717
|$58,480
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,327
|$1,367
|$1,407
|$1,450
|$1,493
|$7,043
|Maintenance
|$3,702
|$1,692
|$1,789
|$1,210
|$4,754
|$13,148
|Repairs
|$1,639
|$1,753
|$1,889
|$2,035
|$2,191
|$9,507
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,852
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,072
|Financing
|$1,851
|$1,487
|$1,101
|$689
|$249
|$5,377
|Depreciation
|$7,760
|$4,145
|$3,647
|$3,233
|$2,901
|$21,687
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,407
|$2,479
|$2,553
|$2,630
|$12,406
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,467
|$12,906
|$12,368
|$11,225
|$14,274
|$71,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$990
|$1,020
|$1,050
|$1,082
|$1,114
|$5,256
|Maintenance
|$2,763
|$1,263
|$1,335
|$903
|$3,548
|$9,812
|Repairs
|$1,223
|$1,308
|$1,410
|$1,519
|$1,635
|$7,095
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,382
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,546
|Financing
|$1,381
|$1,110
|$822
|$514
|$186
|$4,013
|Depreciation
|$5,791
|$3,093
|$2,722
|$2,413
|$2,165
|$16,184
|Fuel
|$1,744
|$1,796
|$1,850
|$1,905
|$1,963
|$9,258
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,274
|$9,631
|$9,230
|$8,377
|$10,652
|$53,164
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,208
|$1,244
|$1,281
|$1,320
|$1,359
|$6,412
|Maintenance
|$3,371
|$1,541
|$1,629
|$1,102
|$4,329
|$11,971
|Repairs
|$1,492
|$1,596
|$1,720
|$1,853
|$1,995
|$8,656
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,686
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,886
|Financing
|$1,685
|$1,354
|$1,003
|$627
|$227
|$4,896
|Depreciation
|$7,065
|$3,773
|$3,321
|$2,944
|$2,641
|$19,744
|Fuel
|$2,128
|$2,191
|$2,257
|$2,324
|$2,395
|$11,295
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,634
|$11,750
|$11,261
|$10,220
|$12,995
|$64,860
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$1,353
|$1,393
|$6,570
|Maintenance
|$3,454
|$1,579
|$1,669
|$1,129
|$4,435
|$12,265
|Repairs
|$1,529
|$1,635
|$1,763
|$1,899
|$2,044
|$8,869
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,728
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,933
|Financing
|$1,726
|$1,388
|$1,028
|$643
|$233
|$5,016
|Depreciation
|$7,239
|$3,866
|$3,403
|$3,016
|$2,706
|$20,230
|Fuel
|$2,180
|$2,245
|$2,313
|$2,381
|$2,454
|$11,573
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,093
|$12,039
|$11,538
|$10,471
|$13,315
|$66,455
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$6,307
|Maintenance
|$3,316
|$1,516
|$1,602
|$1,084
|$4,258
|$11,774
|Repairs
|$1,468
|$1,570
|$1,692
|$1,823
|$1,962
|$8,514
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,658
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,855
|Financing
|$1,657
|$1,332
|$986
|$617
|$223
|$4,816
|Depreciation
|$6,949
|$3,712
|$3,266
|$2,896
|$2,598
|$19,421
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,286
|$2,356
|$11,110
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,329
|$11,557
|$11,076
|$10,052
|$12,782
|$63,797
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,040
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$5,519
|Maintenance
|$2,901
|$1,326
|$1,402
|$948
|$3,725
|$10,303
|Repairs
|$1,284
|$1,373
|$1,481
|$1,595
|$1,717
|$7,450
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,451
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,623
|Financing
|$1,450
|$1,166
|$863
|$540
|$195
|$4,214
|Depreciation
|$6,081
|$3,248
|$2,858
|$2,534
|$2,273
|$16,993
|Fuel
|$1,831
|$1,886
|$1,943
|$2,000
|$2,061
|$9,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,038
|$10,113
|$9,692
|$8,796
|$11,185
|$55,822
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 CTS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,376
|$1,418
|$1,460
|$1,504
|$1,548
|$7,306
|Maintenance
|$3,841
|$1,756
|$1,856
|$1,255
|$4,932
|$13,639
|Repairs
|$1,700
|$1,818
|$1,960
|$2,111
|$2,273
|$9,862
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,921
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,149
|Financing
|$1,920
|$1,543
|$1,143
|$714
|$259
|$5,578
|Depreciation
|$8,049
|$4,299
|$3,784
|$3,354
|$3,009
|$22,496
|Fuel
|$2,424
|$2,496
|$2,572
|$2,648
|$2,729
|$12,869
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,231
|$13,387
|$12,830
|$11,644
|$14,806
|$73,898
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2016 CTS
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Cadillac CTS in Virginia is:not available
Related Used 2016 Cadillac CTS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda 6 2017
- Used Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2014
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2016
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2016
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2018
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used INFINITI QX80 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Ferrari 488 Spider 2019
- 2019 Volt
- 2019 INFINITI Q70
- 2019 Beetle
- 2019 BMW 8 Series
- 2019 Buick LaCrosse
- 2019 Acura RLX
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
- 2020 Kia Soul
- Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Land Cruiser
- 2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid
- 2021 Corolla Hatchback
- 2019 Highlander Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Avalon
- 2019 Toyota Sequoia
- 2019 Toyota Mirai
- 2019 Toyota Prius Prime
- Toyota Mirai 2019