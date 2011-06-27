Used 2015 Cadillac CTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CTS Sedan
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,308*
Total Cash Price
$28,066
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$64,308*
Total Cash Price
$28,066
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,700*
Total Cash Price
$24,309
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,661*
Total Cash Price
$22,983
Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$71,397*
Total Cash Price
$31,160
Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$74,435*
Total Cash Price
$32,486
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$72,409*
Total Cash Price
$31,602
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$55,700*
Total Cash Price
$24,309
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,852*
Total Cash Price
$29,613
Vsport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$56,712*
Total Cash Price
$24,751
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$61,776*
Total Cash Price
$26,961
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,763*
Total Cash Price
$26,519
Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$53,168*
Total Cash Price
$23,204
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$70,384*
Total Cash Price
$30,718
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,636*
Total Cash Price
$22,099
CTS Vsport Premium
Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$63,295*
Total Cash Price
$27,624
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,464
|$6,905
|Maintenance
|$1,577
|$1,660
|$1,116
|$3,581
|$3,270
|$11,205
|Repairs
|$1,632
|$1,746
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$2,178
|$9,465
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,727
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,214
|$899
|$561
|$203
|$4,387
|Depreciation
|$6,605
|$3,329
|$2,929
|$2,596
|$2,329
|$17,788
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,560
|$11,830
|$10,822
|$12,879
|$12,217
|$64,308
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,300
|$1,340
|$1,379
|$1,421
|$1,464
|$6,905
|Maintenance
|$1,577
|$1,660
|$1,116
|$3,581
|$3,270
|$11,205
|Repairs
|$1,632
|$1,746
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$2,178
|$9,465
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,519
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,727
|Financing
|$1,509
|$1,214
|$899
|$561
|$203
|$4,387
|Depreciation
|$6,605
|$3,329
|$2,929
|$2,596
|$2,329
|$17,788
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,560
|$11,830
|$10,822
|$12,879
|$12,217
|$64,308
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$5,981
|Maintenance
|$1,366
|$1,438
|$967
|$3,102
|$2,833
|$9,705
|Repairs
|$1,414
|$1,513
|$1,630
|$1,756
|$1,887
|$8,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,316
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,496
|Financing
|$1,307
|$1,052
|$779
|$486
|$176
|$3,799
|Depreciation
|$5,721
|$2,883
|$2,537
|$2,248
|$2,017
|$15,407
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,343
|$10,247
|$9,373
|$11,155
|$10,582
|$55,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$5,654
|Maintenance
|$1,292
|$1,359
|$914
|$2,933
|$2,678
|$9,176
|Repairs
|$1,336
|$1,430
|$1,541
|$1,660
|$1,784
|$7,751
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,244
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,414
|Financing
|$1,236
|$994
|$736
|$460
|$166
|$3,592
|Depreciation
|$5,409
|$2,726
|$2,398
|$2,126
|$1,907
|$14,566
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,561
|$9,688
|$8,862
|$10,547
|$10,005
|$52,661
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,444
|$1,488
|$1,531
|$1,578
|$1,626
|$7,666
|Maintenance
|$1,751
|$1,843
|$1,239
|$3,976
|$3,631
|$12,440
|Repairs
|$1,812
|$1,939
|$2,090
|$2,250
|$2,418
|$10,509
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,686
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,918
|Financing
|$1,675
|$1,348
|$998
|$623
|$226
|$4,870
|Depreciation
|$7,333
|$3,696
|$3,251
|$2,882
|$2,586
|$19,748
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,385
|$13,134
|$12,015
|$14,299
|$13,564
|$71,397
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,505
|$1,551
|$1,596
|$1,645
|$1,695
|$7,992
|Maintenance
|$1,826
|$1,921
|$1,292
|$4,145
|$3,785
|$12,970
|Repairs
|$1,889
|$2,021
|$2,179
|$2,346
|$2,521
|$10,956
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,758
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,999
|Financing
|$1,746
|$1,405
|$1,041
|$650
|$235
|$5,077
|Depreciation
|$7,645
|$3,853
|$3,390
|$3,005
|$2,696
|$20,589
|Fuel
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,056
|$3,149
|$14,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,167
|$13,693
|$12,526
|$14,907
|$14,141
|$74,435
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,464
|$1,509
|$1,553
|$1,600
|$1,649
|$7,775
|Maintenance
|$1,776
|$1,869
|$1,257
|$4,033
|$3,682
|$12,617
|Repairs
|$1,838
|$1,966
|$2,119
|$2,282
|$2,452
|$10,658
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,710
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,945
|Financing
|$1,699
|$1,367
|$1,012
|$632
|$229
|$4,939
|Depreciation
|$7,437
|$3,748
|$3,298
|$2,923
|$2,623
|$20,029
|Fuel
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,887
|$2,973
|$3,063
|$14,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,646
|$13,320
|$12,185
|$14,502
|$13,757
|$72,409
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,126
|$1,161
|$1,195
|$1,231
|$1,268
|$5,981
|Maintenance
|$1,366
|$1,438
|$967
|$3,102
|$2,833
|$9,705
|Repairs
|$1,414
|$1,513
|$1,630
|$1,756
|$1,887
|$8,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,316
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,496
|Financing
|$1,307
|$1,052
|$779
|$486
|$176
|$3,799
|Depreciation
|$5,721
|$2,883
|$2,537
|$2,248
|$2,017
|$15,407
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,343
|$10,247
|$9,373
|$11,155
|$10,582
|$55,700
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,372
|$1,414
|$1,455
|$1,499
|$1,545
|$7,286
|Maintenance
|$1,664
|$1,751
|$1,178
|$3,779
|$3,451
|$11,823
|Repairs
|$1,722
|$1,843
|$1,986
|$2,139
|$2,298
|$9,987
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,603
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,822
|Financing
|$1,592
|$1,281
|$949
|$592
|$214
|$4,628
|Depreciation
|$6,969
|$3,512
|$3,090
|$2,739
|$2,458
|$18,768
|Fuel
|$2,550
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,870
|$13,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,472
|$12,482
|$11,418
|$13,589
|$12,891
|$67,852
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Vsport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,147
|$1,182
|$1,216
|$1,253
|$1,291
|$6,089
|Maintenance
|$1,391
|$1,464
|$984
|$3,158
|$2,884
|$9,882
|Repairs
|$1,439
|$1,540
|$1,660
|$1,788
|$1,921
|$8,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,340
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,523
|Financing
|$1,331
|$1,071
|$793
|$495
|$179
|$3,868
|Depreciation
|$5,825
|$2,936
|$2,583
|$2,289
|$2,054
|$15,687
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,604
|$10,433
|$9,544
|$11,358
|$10,774
|$56,712
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,249
|$1,287
|$1,325
|$1,365
|$1,407
|$6,633
|Maintenance
|$1,515
|$1,595
|$1,072
|$3,440
|$3,142
|$10,764
|Repairs
|$1,568
|$1,678
|$1,808
|$1,947
|$2,092
|$9,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,459
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,659
|Financing
|$1,449
|$1,166
|$864
|$539
|$195
|$4,214
|Depreciation
|$6,345
|$3,198
|$2,813
|$2,494
|$2,237
|$17,087
|Fuel
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$2,463
|$2,536
|$2,613
|$12,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,908
|$11,364
|$10,396
|$12,372
|$11,736
|$61,776
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,229
|$1,266
|$1,303
|$1,343
|$1,384
|$6,524
|Maintenance
|$1,490
|$1,568
|$1,055
|$3,384
|$3,090
|$10,588
|Repairs
|$1,542
|$1,650
|$1,778
|$1,915
|$2,058
|$8,944
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,435
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,632
|Financing
|$1,426
|$1,147
|$850
|$530
|$192
|$4,145
|Depreciation
|$6,241
|$3,145
|$2,767
|$2,453
|$2,201
|$16,807
|Fuel
|$2,284
|$2,352
|$2,423
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$12,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,647
|$11,178
|$10,225
|$12,169
|$11,544
|$60,763
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,075
|$1,108
|$1,140
|$1,175
|$1,211
|$5,709
|Maintenance
|$1,304
|$1,372
|$923
|$2,961
|$2,704
|$9,264
|Repairs
|$1,349
|$1,444
|$1,556
|$1,676
|$1,801
|$7,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,256
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,428
|Financing
|$1,247
|$1,004
|$743
|$464
|$168
|$3,627
|Depreciation
|$5,461
|$2,752
|$2,421
|$2,146
|$1,926
|$14,706
|Fuel
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,120
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$10,608
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,691
|$9,781
|$8,947
|$10,648
|$10,101
|$53,168
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,423
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,555
|$1,603
|$7,557
|Maintenance
|$1,726
|$1,817
|$1,222
|$3,920
|$3,579
|$12,264
|Repairs
|$1,786
|$1,911
|$2,060
|$2,218
|$2,384
|$10,360
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,662
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,890
|Financing
|$1,651
|$1,329
|$984
|$614
|$222
|$4,801
|Depreciation
|$7,229
|$3,643
|$3,205
|$2,841
|$2,549
|$19,468
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,043
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,124
|$12,948
|$11,844
|$14,096
|$13,372
|$70,384
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,024
|$1,055
|$1,086
|$1,119
|$1,153
|$5,437
|Maintenance
|$1,242
|$1,307
|$879
|$2,820
|$2,575
|$8,823
|Repairs
|$1,285
|$1,375
|$1,482
|$1,596
|$1,715
|$7,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,196
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,360
|Financing
|$1,188
|$956
|$708
|$442
|$160
|$3,454
|Depreciation
|$5,201
|$2,621
|$2,306
|$2,044
|$1,834
|$14,006
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,039
|$9,315
|$8,521
|$10,141
|$9,620
|$50,636
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 CTS Vsport Premium Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,280
|$1,319
|$1,358
|$1,399
|$1,441
|$6,796
|Maintenance
|$1,553
|$1,634
|$1,099
|$3,525
|$3,219
|$11,029
|Repairs
|$1,606
|$1,719
|$1,853
|$1,995
|$2,144
|$9,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,495
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,700
|Financing
|$1,485
|$1,195
|$885
|$553
|$200
|$4,318
|Depreciation
|$6,501
|$3,276
|$2,883
|$2,555
|$2,293
|$17,508
|Fuel
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,524
|$2,599
|$2,678
|$12,629
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,299
|$11,644
|$10,651
|$12,676
|$12,025
|$63,295
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Cadillac CTS in Virginia is:not available
