Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Premium Features & Specs

Overview
$61,800
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/570.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque295 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower272 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.1 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Three zone climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Morello Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
Natural Sapele Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Sapele High-Gloss Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Natural Elm Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Highway Safety Kityes
Black Olive Ash Burl Wood Interior Trim Kityes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Serval Carbon Fiber Interior Trim Kityes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Dark Anodized Aluminum Interior Trim Kityes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Front head room39.2 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
19" x 8.5" 10-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Vehicle Coveryes
18" x 8.5" 15-Spoke Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Measurements
Front track61.4 in.
Length195.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3735 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume110.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Rear track61.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Raven
  • Opulent Blue Metallic (Late Availability)
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Majestic Plum Metallic
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Kona Brown w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather
  • Jet Black w/Morello Red Accents, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
polished alloy wheelsyes
P245/40R18 tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Run flat tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
