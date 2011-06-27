Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CTS Vsport
Vsport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$48,900*
Total Cash Price
$20,013
CTS Sedan
Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,145*
Total Cash Price
$24,206
Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$59,145*
Total Cash Price
$24,206
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,228*
Total Cash Price
$20,966
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$48,434*
Total Cash Price
$19,822
Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,665*
Total Cash Price
$26,875
Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$68,459*
Total Cash Price
$28,018
Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$66,597*
Total Cash Price
$27,256
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,228*
Total Cash Price
$20,966
Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,405*
Total Cash Price
$25,540
Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,817*
Total Cash Price
$23,253
Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,214*
Total Cash Price
$23,825
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,571*
Total Cash Price
$19,060
Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
True Cost to Own
$55,885*
Total Cash Price
$22,872
Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,734*
Total Cash Price
$26,493
CTS Vsport Premium
Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
True Cost to Own
$52,160*
Total Cash Price
$21,347
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Vsport Vsport 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,023
|$1,053
|$1,085
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,429
|Maintenance
|$1,853
|$315
|$2,780
|$504
|$2,122
|$7,575
|Repairs
|$1,349
|$1,444
|$1,556
|$1,676
|$1,801
|$7,826
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,091
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,263
|Financing
|$1,076
|$865
|$642
|$400
|$145
|$3,128
|Depreciation
|$5,069
|$2,498
|$2,134
|$1,819
|$1,552
|$13,071
|Fuel
|$1,998
|$2,058
|$2,120
|$2,183
|$2,249
|$10,608
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,460
|$8,276
|$10,359
|$7,742
|$9,063
|$48,900
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$1,392
|$6,566
|Maintenance
|$2,242
|$381
|$3,363
|$610
|$2,567
|$9,162
|Repairs
|$1,632
|$1,746
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$2,178
|$9,465
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,320
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,528
|Financing
|$1,302
|$1,046
|$776
|$484
|$175
|$3,783
|Depreciation
|$6,132
|$3,021
|$2,581
|$2,200
|$1,877
|$15,810
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,280
|$10,010
|$12,530
|$9,364
|$10,961
|$59,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,237
|$1,274
|$1,312
|$1,351
|$1,392
|$6,566
|Maintenance
|$2,242
|$381
|$3,363
|$610
|$2,567
|$9,162
|Repairs
|$1,632
|$1,746
|$1,882
|$2,027
|$2,178
|$9,465
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,320
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,528
|Financing
|$1,302
|$1,046
|$776
|$484
|$175
|$3,783
|Depreciation
|$6,132
|$3,021
|$2,581
|$2,200
|$1,877
|$15,810
|Fuel
|$2,417
|$2,489
|$2,564
|$2,640
|$2,720
|$12,831
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,280
|$10,010
|$12,530
|$9,364
|$10,961
|$59,145
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$5,687
|Maintenance
|$1,942
|$330
|$2,913
|$528
|$2,223
|$7,935
|Repairs
|$1,414
|$1,513
|$1,630
|$1,756
|$1,887
|$8,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,143
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,128
|$906
|$672
|$419
|$152
|$3,277
|Depreciation
|$5,311
|$2,617
|$2,235
|$1,905
|$1,626
|$13,694
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,101
|$8,670
|$10,853
|$8,110
|$9,494
|$51,228
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,013
|$1,043
|$1,074
|$1,107
|$1,140
|$5,377
|Maintenance
|$1,836
|$312
|$2,754
|$499
|$2,102
|$7,503
|Repairs
|$1,336
|$1,430
|$1,541
|$1,660
|$1,784
|$7,751
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,081
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,251
|Financing
|$1,066
|$857
|$635
|$396
|$144
|$3,098
|Depreciation
|$5,021
|$2,474
|$2,113
|$1,801
|$1,537
|$12,947
|Fuel
|$1,979
|$2,038
|$2,100
|$2,162
|$2,228
|$10,507
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,332
|$8,197
|$10,261
|$7,668
|$8,976
|$48,434
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,373
|$1,414
|$1,457
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$7,290
|Maintenance
|$2,489
|$423
|$3,734
|$677
|$2,850
|$10,172
|Repairs
|$1,812
|$1,939
|$2,090
|$2,250
|$2,418
|$10,509
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,465
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,696
|Financing
|$1,445
|$1,162
|$862
|$537
|$195
|$4,200
|Depreciation
|$6,807
|$3,354
|$2,865
|$2,442
|$2,084
|$17,553
|Fuel
|$2,683
|$2,764
|$2,847
|$2,931
|$3,020
|$14,245
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,075
|$11,114
|$13,911
|$10,396
|$12,170
|$65,665
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,432
|$1,474
|$1,519
|$1,564
|$1,611
|$7,600
|Maintenance
|$2,595
|$441
|$3,893
|$706
|$2,971
|$10,605
|Repairs
|$1,889
|$2,021
|$2,179
|$2,346
|$2,521
|$10,956
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,527
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$60
|$1,768
|Financing
|$1,507
|$1,211
|$898
|$560
|$203
|$4,379
|Depreciation
|$7,097
|$3,497
|$2,987
|$2,546
|$2,173
|$18,300
|Fuel
|$2,797
|$2,881
|$2,968
|$3,056
|$3,149
|$14,851
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,844
|$11,587
|$14,503
|$10,838
|$12,688
|$68,459
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Performance 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,393
|$1,434
|$1,477
|$1,522
|$1,567
|$7,393
|Maintenance
|$2,524
|$429
|$3,787
|$686
|$2,890
|$10,316
|Repairs
|$1,838
|$1,966
|$2,119
|$2,282
|$2,452
|$10,658
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,486
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,720
|Financing
|$1,466
|$1,178
|$874
|$545
|$197
|$4,260
|Depreciation
|$6,904
|$3,402
|$2,906
|$2,477
|$2,114
|$17,802
|Fuel
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$2,887
|$2,973
|$3,063
|$14,447
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,331
|$11,271
|$14,108
|$10,543
|$12,342
|$66,597
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,071
|$1,103
|$1,136
|$1,170
|$1,206
|$5,687
|Maintenance
|$1,942
|$330
|$2,913
|$528
|$2,223
|$7,935
|Repairs
|$1,414
|$1,513
|$1,630
|$1,756
|$1,887
|$8,198
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,143
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,323
|Financing
|$1,128
|$906
|$672
|$419
|$152
|$3,277
|Depreciation
|$5,311
|$2,617
|$2,235
|$1,905
|$1,626
|$13,694
|Fuel
|$2,093
|$2,156
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$2,356
|$11,113
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,101
|$8,670
|$10,853
|$8,110
|$9,494
|$51,228
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,305
|$1,344
|$1,384
|$1,426
|$1,469
|$6,928
|Maintenance
|$2,365
|$402
|$3,548
|$643
|$2,708
|$9,667
|Repairs
|$1,722
|$1,843
|$1,986
|$2,139
|$2,298
|$9,987
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,392
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$1,612
|Financing
|$1,374
|$1,104
|$819
|$511
|$185
|$3,992
|Depreciation
|$6,470
|$3,188
|$2,723
|$2,321
|$1,981
|$16,682
|Fuel
|$2,550
|$2,626
|$2,705
|$2,786
|$2,870
|$13,538
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,177
|$10,562
|$13,220
|$9,880
|$11,566
|$62,405
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Standard 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,188
|$1,224
|$1,260
|$1,298
|$1,337
|$6,307
|Maintenance
|$2,153
|$366
|$3,231
|$586
|$2,466
|$8,801
|Repairs
|$1,568
|$1,678
|$1,808
|$1,947
|$2,092
|$9,093
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,268
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$50
|$1,468
|Financing
|$1,251
|$1,005
|$745
|$465
|$168
|$3,634
|Depreciation
|$5,890
|$2,902
|$2,479
|$2,113
|$1,803
|$15,188
|Fuel
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$2,463
|$2,536
|$2,613
|$12,326
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,639
|$9,616
|$12,037
|$8,995
|$10,530
|$56,817
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Premium 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,218
|$1,254
|$1,291
|$1,330
|$1,370
|$6,463
|Maintenance
|$2,206
|$375
|$3,310
|$600
|$2,526
|$9,018
|Repairs
|$1,606
|$1,719
|$1,853
|$1,995
|$2,144
|$9,316
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,299
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,504
|Financing
|$1,281
|$1,030
|$764
|$476
|$173
|$3,724
|Depreciation
|$6,035
|$2,974
|$2,540
|$2,165
|$1,848
|$15,561
|Fuel
|$2,379
|$2,450
|$2,524
|$2,599
|$2,678
|$12,629
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,024
|$9,853
|$12,333
|$9,216
|$10,789
|$58,214
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$974
|$1,003
|$1,033
|$1,064
|$1,096
|$5,170
|Maintenance
|$1,765
|$300
|$2,648
|$480
|$2,021
|$7,214
|Repairs
|$1,285
|$1,375
|$1,482
|$1,596
|$1,715
|$7,453
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,039
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,203
|Financing
|$1,025
|$824
|$611
|$381
|$138
|$2,979
|Depreciation
|$4,828
|$2,379
|$2,032
|$1,732
|$1,478
|$12,449
|Fuel
|$1,903
|$1,960
|$2,019
|$2,079
|$2,142
|$10,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,819
|$7,882
|$9,866
|$7,373
|$8,631
|$46,571
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,169
|$1,204
|$1,240
|$1,277
|$1,315
|$6,204
|Maintenance
|$2,118
|$360
|$3,178
|$576
|$2,425
|$8,657
|Repairs
|$1,542
|$1,650
|$1,778
|$1,915
|$2,058
|$8,944
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,247
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$49
|$1,444
|Financing
|$1,230
|$989
|$733
|$457
|$166
|$3,575
|Depreciation
|$5,794
|$2,855
|$2,438
|$2,078
|$1,774
|$14,939
|Fuel
|$2,284
|$2,352
|$2,423
|$2,495
|$2,570
|$12,124
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,383
|$9,458
|$11,839
|$8,848
|$10,357
|$55,885
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Sedan Luxury 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,354
|$1,394
|$1,436
|$1,479
|$1,523
|$7,186
|Maintenance
|$2,453
|$417
|$3,681
|$667
|$2,809
|$10,027
|Repairs
|$1,786
|$1,911
|$2,060
|$2,218
|$2,384
|$10,360
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,444
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,672
|Financing
|$1,425
|$1,145
|$849
|$530
|$192
|$4,141
|Depreciation
|$6,711
|$3,307
|$2,824
|$2,407
|$2,054
|$17,304
|Fuel
|$2,645
|$2,724
|$2,806
|$2,890
|$2,977
|$14,043
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,818
|$10,956
|$13,714
|$10,248
|$11,997
|$64,734
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Vsport Premium Vsport Premium 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,228
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$1,977
|$336
|$2,966
|$538
|$2,264
|$8,080
|Repairs
|$1,439
|$1,540
|$1,660
|$1,788
|$1,921
|$8,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,164
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,347
|Financing
|$1,148
|$923
|$684
|$427
|$155
|$3,336
|Depreciation
|$5,407
|$2,664
|$2,276
|$1,940
|$1,655
|$13,943
|Fuel
|$2,131
|$2,195
|$2,261
|$2,328
|$2,399
|$11,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,357
|$8,828
|$11,050
|$8,258
|$9,667
|$52,160
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Cadillac CTS in Virginia is:not available
