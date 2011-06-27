Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Luxury Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$41,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Torque223 lb-ft @ 5700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$41,600
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$41,600
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$41,600
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,600
AM/FM Radio w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$41,600
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,600
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Compact Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
UltraView Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.6 cu.ft.
Length191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4090 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume111.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Exterior Colors
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • Evolution Green Metallic
  • Vanilla Latte Metallic
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Tuscan Bronze ChromaFlair
  • Black Raven
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$41,600
P235/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$41,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$41,600
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
