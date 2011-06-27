  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS
  4. Used 2010 Cadillac CTS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Performance Features & Specs

More about the 2010 CTS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,765
See CTS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,765
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,765
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,765
Torque223 lb-ft @ 5700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,765
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$39,765
Underhood Appearance Packageyes
CTS Appearance Packageyes
Performance Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,765
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,765
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,765
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,765
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,765
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,765
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,765
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,765
18" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Compact Spare Tireyes
CTS Vehicle Personalizationyes
UltraView Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,765
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.6 cu.ft.
Length191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3872 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height59.2 in.
EPA interior volume111.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,765
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • Black Raven
  • Black Cherry
  • Vanilla Latte
  • Blue Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Tuscan Bronze ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Light Titanium w/Ebony Accents, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Titanium w/Ebony Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,765
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,765
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,765
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See CTS Inventory

Related Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Performance info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles