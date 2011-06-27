Used 2009 Cadillac CTS Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,860
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,860
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,860
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,860
Torque273 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower304 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,860
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,860
8 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,860
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,860
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,860
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,860
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,860
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,860
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.6 cu.ft.
Length191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3874 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume111.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,860
Exterior Colors
  • Gold Mist
  • Radiant Silver
  • Black Ice
  • Blue Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Raven
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Cherry
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Light Titanium w/Ebony Accents, leatherette
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Ebony, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,860
P235/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,860
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,860
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
