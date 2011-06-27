  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS
  4. Used 2007 Cadillac CTS
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2007 Cadillac CTS Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2007 CTS
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,385
See CTS Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$36,385
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)255.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Torque252 lb-ft @ 3100 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle35.5 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$36,385
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$36,385
200 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$36,385
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
leather and wood trim on center consoleyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$36,385
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Front head room38.9 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Rear head room36.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.8 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Front track60.3 in.
Maximum cargo capacity12.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3509 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Length190.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.7 in.
EPA interior volume112 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond
  • Blue Chip
  • Gold Mist
  • Sunset Blue
  • Infrared
  • Radiant Bronze
  • Light Platinum
  • Black Raven
  • Thunder Gray
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Gray/Ebony, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$36,385
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$36,385
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$36,385
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See CTS Inventory

Related Used 2007 Cadillac CTS Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles