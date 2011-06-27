Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,095
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower318 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
19" All-Season Tire Packageyes
Performance Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Pedal Coversyes
Audio System w/Navigationyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Luggage Rack Double Cross Bowsyes
18" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Vehicle Coveryes
UltraView Sunroofyes
Measurements
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.0 cu.ft.
Length192.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4316 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume126.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Raven
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Majestic Plum Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere, leather
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
