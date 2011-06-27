Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CTS Wagon
Performance 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,069*
Total Cash Price
$22,595
Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,069*
Total Cash Price
$22,595
Luxury 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,099*
Total Cash Price
$19,570
Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,639*
Total Cash Price
$18,503
Premium 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,809*
Total Cash Price
$25,085
Luxury 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,999*
Total Cash Price
$17,791
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,107
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$5,711
|Maintenance
|$1,361
|$309
|$2,873
|$639
|$3,275
|$8,457
|Repairs
|$1,544
|$1,651
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,060
|$8,947
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,241
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,474
|Financing
|$1,215
|$977
|$724
|$452
|$164
|$3,532
|Depreciation
|$5,554
|$2,436
|$2,144
|$1,901
|$1,706
|$13,740
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,914
|$8,518
|$10,757
|$8,242
|$10,638
|$52,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,076
|$1,107
|$1,142
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$5,711
|Maintenance
|$1,361
|$309
|$2,873
|$639
|$3,275
|$8,457
|Repairs
|$1,544
|$1,651
|$1,777
|$1,915
|$2,060
|$8,947
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,241
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,474
|Financing
|$1,215
|$977
|$724
|$452
|$164
|$3,532
|Depreciation
|$5,554
|$2,436
|$2,144
|$1,901
|$1,706
|$13,740
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,914
|$8,518
|$10,757
|$8,242
|$10,638
|$52,069
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$932
|$959
|$989
|$1,019
|$1,048
|$4,947
|Maintenance
|$1,179
|$267
|$2,488
|$553
|$2,837
|$7,325
|Repairs
|$1,338
|$1,430
|$1,539
|$1,659
|$1,784
|$7,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,075
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,277
|Financing
|$1,053
|$846
|$627
|$392
|$142
|$3,059
|Depreciation
|$4,810
|$2,110
|$1,857
|$1,647
|$1,477
|$11,901
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,052
|$7,378
|$9,317
|$7,139
|$9,214
|$45,099
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$881
|$907
|$935
|$963
|$991
|$4,677
|Maintenance
|$1,115
|$253
|$2,352
|$523
|$2,682
|$6,925
|Repairs
|$1,265
|$1,352
|$1,455
|$1,568
|$1,687
|$7,327
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,016
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,207
|Financing
|$995
|$800
|$593
|$370
|$134
|$2,892
|Depreciation
|$4,548
|$1,995
|$1,756
|$1,557
|$1,397
|$11,252
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,394
|$6,975
|$8,809
|$6,750
|$8,711
|$42,639
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,194
|$1,230
|$1,268
|$1,306
|$1,344
|$6,341
|Maintenance
|$1,512
|$343
|$3,189
|$709
|$3,636
|$9,389
|Repairs
|$1,715
|$1,833
|$1,973
|$2,126
|$2,287
|$9,933
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,378
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,637
|Financing
|$1,349
|$1,084
|$804
|$502
|$182
|$3,921
|Depreciation
|$6,166
|$2,704
|$2,380
|$2,111
|$1,894
|$15,255
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,448
|$9,457
|$11,943
|$9,151
|$11,810
|$57,809
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$847
|$872
|$899
|$926
|$953
|$4,497
|Maintenance
|$1,072
|$243
|$2,262
|$503
|$2,579
|$6,659
|Repairs
|$1,216
|$1,300
|$1,399
|$1,508
|$1,622
|$7,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$977
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,161
|Financing
|$957
|$769
|$570
|$356
|$129
|$2,781
|Depreciation
|$4,373
|$1,918
|$1,688
|$1,497
|$1,343
|$10,819
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,956
|$6,707
|$8,470
|$6,490
|$8,376
|$40,999
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon in Virginia is:not available
