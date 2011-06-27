Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon Consumer Reviews
One year into 3.6L AWD wagon ownership.
The Good: Sporty Handling, grips the road, great brakes, decent power, no rattles, lots of room for storage, car feels steady and safe at all speeds. Absolutely great road feel and balance. Mine ran the 1/4 mile at 15.2 seconds at around 94 mph which ain't bad for a 6 cylinder wagon. Car takes 87 octane with a +320hp motor with a high +11:1 compression ratio. All wheel drive is great in the snow. THE BAD: Big people will have a hard time getting into the car. Sporty handling is a bit firm for a Cadillac that only thinks it fast (mine does not have Magna Ride option). I only get 17.5 mpg around the city. Maintenance parts for a 2014 model year can confuse regular service centers because in 2014 all other CTS models (non-V & coupe) changed the platform (new model design). The lack of engine torque makes the car feel slower than it is IMHO (the engine has something like 270 ft lbs of torque but 320hp). You really can't tow with this car but I think that's pretty obvious to most folks. ALL IN ALL: Good all around car that I don't regret purchasing. Cheaper than a SUV.
