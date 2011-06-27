Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,410
|$15,554
|$17,507
|Clean
|$12,731
|$14,752
|$16,578
|Average
|$11,373
|$13,146
|$14,719
|Rough
|$10,015
|$11,540
|$12,861
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,211
|$19,598
|$22,669
|Clean
|$15,390
|$18,587
|$21,466
|Average
|$13,749
|$16,563
|$19,060
|Rough
|$12,107
|$14,540
|$16,654
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon Premium 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,894
|$19,754
|$21,461
|Clean
|$16,988
|$18,734
|$20,322
|Average
|$15,176
|$16,695
|$18,044
|Rough
|$13,364
|$14,656
|$15,766
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,419
|$16,852
|$19,065
|Clean
|$13,689
|$15,982
|$18,053
|Average
|$12,229
|$14,242
|$16,030
|Rough
|$10,768
|$12,503
|$14,006
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,875
|$19,267
|$21,448
|Clean
|$16,020
|$18,272
|$20,309
|Average
|$14,311
|$16,283
|$18,033
|Rough
|$12,602
|$14,294
|$15,756
Estimated values
2014 Cadillac CTS Wagon Performance 4dr Wagon AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,223
|$16,316
|$19,118
|Clean
|$12,553
|$15,474
|$18,103
|Average
|$11,214
|$13,790
|$16,074
|Rough
|$9,875
|$12,105
|$14,044