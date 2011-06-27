  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS Wagon
  4. Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Base Features & Specs

More about the 2012 CTS Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$39,015
See CTS Wagon Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$39,015
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$39,015
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$39,015
Torque223 lb-ft @ 5700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$39,015
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$39,015
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$39,015
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$39,015
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$39,015
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,015
Front head room38.8 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
leatheretteyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$39,015
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$39,015
Compact Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Luggage Rack Double Cross Bowsyes
UltraView Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$39,015
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.0 cu.ft.
Length192.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight4026 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.0 cu.ft.
Height58.0 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$39,015
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Raven
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette
  • Light Titanium, leatherette
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$39,015
P235/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$39,015
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$39,015
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See CTS Wagon Inventory

Related Used 2012 Cadillac CTS Wagon Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles