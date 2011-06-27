Used 2010 Cadillac CTS Wagon Luxury Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2010 CTS Wagon
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,865
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Torque223 lb-ft @ 5700 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower270 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,865
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Underhood Appearance Package Wagonyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,865
8 total speakersyes
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
front reading lightsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Rear Seat DVD Entertainment Systemyes
Cargo Tray Wagonyes
AM/FM Radio w/CD/DVD Player and Navigationyes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Pedal Cover Setyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,865
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,865
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
leatheryes
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room35.9 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Compact Spare Tireyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Luggage Carrier Cross Bows Wagonyes
UltraView Sunroofyes
18" Chrome Wheelsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Front track61.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity58.0 cu.ft.
Length191.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place25.0 cu.ft.
Height59.1 in.
EPA interior volume123.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width72.6 in.
Rear track62.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Exterior Colors
  • Tuscan Bronze ChromaFlair
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • Vanilla Latte
  • Blue Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Raven
  • Radiant Silver
Interior Colors
  • Light Titanium w/Ebony Accents, leather
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,865
P235/55R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,865
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,865
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
