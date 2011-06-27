Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG17
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/399.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque630 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower640 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Advanced Security Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Packageyes
Luxury Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
13 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Collapsible Cargo Area Organizeryes
Sueded Microfiber Steering Wheelyes
Recaro Performance Seatsyes
Highway Safety Kityes
Premium All-Weather Cargo Matyes
Premium Carpeted Floor Matsyes
Cabin Filteryes
Premium All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Driveyes
Performance Data and Video Recorderyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
16 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room45.7 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
16 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room40.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
premium leather/sueded microfiberyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
driver seat thigh extensionyes
Front hip room53.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room53.3 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
19" x 9.5" Front and 19" x 10" Rear After Midnight Premium Painted Wheelsyes
Wheel Locksyes
Red Brembo Calipersyes
UltraView Sunroofyes
Vehicle Coveryes
19" x 9.5" Front and 19" x 10" Rear Polished Wheelsyes
Dark Gold Brembo Calipersyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity13.7 cu.ft.
Length197.6 in.
Curb weight4145 lbs.
Gross weight5270 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.7 cu.ft.
Height57.2 in.
EPA interior volume110.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width72.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White Tricoat
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Stellar Black Metallic
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Jet Black w/Saffron Accents, premium leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Platinum w/Jet Black Accents, premium leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
19 x 10.0 in. wheelsyes
P295/30R Z tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
