Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Features & Specs

More about the 2012 CTS-V
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,215
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,215
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,215
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)252.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,215
Torque551 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower556 hp @ 6100 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,215
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
high pressure washers headlampsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,215
Midnight Sapele Wood Trim Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,215
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,215
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on doorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
simulated carbon fiber trim on center consoleyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
simulated carbon fiber trim on dashyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,215
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,215
Recaro Seatsyes
Sueded Steering Wheel Rim and Shift Knobyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,215
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,215
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front head room38.8 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.7 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,215
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room54.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,215
Front License Plate Bracketyes
19" Satin Graphite Wheelsyes
Yellow Painted Brake Calipersyes
19" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
UltraView Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,215
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.6 cu.ft.
Length191.3 in.
Curb weight4222 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Height57.3 in.
EPA interior volume111.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width72.5 in.
Rear track62.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,215
Exterior Colors
  • Black Raven
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Thunder Gray ChromaFlair
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Metallic Tintcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Light Titanium, leather/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,215
P285/35R Y tiresyes
19 x 9.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,215
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,215
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
