Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Consumer Reviews

NeilRR44 , 08/24/2019 4dr Wagon (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)

1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have been a wagon guy for my entire adult life, everything from Saturn to MB 4Matics, but by far these are my favorite. Don’t believe a review from C&D or Motortrend. I don’t have a clue why anyone would purchase either of these birdcage liner providers. This car does everything as well as 95% of the world could want. Its fast, handles, comfortable, especially with the Recaros and stop better than any car at its weight and a hell of a lot better than most lighter ones. I have owned 3 of these, all manuals, one with sunroof, two without, I never open them. These cars hold their resell value better than any other Caddy accept perhaps the V series CT6? Time will tell. I would love to keep the miles low on my 15, but it’s just too much fun to drive. I have never had a single issue with anything with this car. I take very good care of my automobiles, I change the Mobil 1 every 3500 miles, try to keep them from rain and never do they see snow or salted roads. Compared to the MB wagons there is no comparison. The Cadillac is far superior. Three mid 2000 4Matics and they all sucked. One trans went bad, but nagging little things like AC doors not closing, wipers only working on two speeds, tire sensors that didn’t work and worst, airbag warning lights that stayed on from day one until sold.( I will never own another MB. If you get a chance to own a V wagon, take care of it, don’t modify it and chances are it will be worth more than you paid for it years from now. I have a 95 ZR1 and a 2015 CTS-V Wagon that I will keep till I die and will continue to enjoy driving. I have a few other keepers but aren’t as much fun to drive as these two, well there are a couple that are fun I just can’t afford to lose my license again. For some reason a 2019 ZR1 is the biggest Cop magnet I have ever owned and if you accidentally bump the accelerator it will cost you two tires and one very large ticket, they will make up words to add to the ticket just so the judge will add cost, like you needed him to!