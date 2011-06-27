Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Wagon Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|16
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|14/19 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|252.0/342.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|16
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Torque
|551 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
|Base engine size
|6.2 l
|Horsepower
|556 hp @ 6100 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.0 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|high pressure washers headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Midnight Sapele Wood Trim Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|adjustable speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|300 watts stereo output
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|10 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|simulated carbon fiber trim on doors
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|simulated carbon fiber trim on center console
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|simulated carbon fiber trim on dash
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Sun sensor
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Power mirrors
|yes
|4 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Recaro Seats
|yes
|Sueded Steering Wheel Rim and Shift Knob
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather/sueded microfiber
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front head room
|38.8 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.7 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|53.7 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Rear head room
|37.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|53.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|54.7 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding with storage and pass-thru center armrest
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Luggage Rack Double Cross Bows
|yes
|19" Satin Graphite Wheels
|yes
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Yellow Painted Brake Calipers
|yes
|19" Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|UltraView Sunroof
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Front track
|62.0 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|58.0 cu.ft.
|Length
|192.0 in.
|Curb weight
|4392 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5500 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|25.0 cu.ft.
|Height
|58.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|123.0 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|113.4 in.
|Width
|72.5 in.
|Rear track
|62.1 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|19 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|P285/35R19 99Y tires
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,215
|Free Maintenance
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Basic
|4 yr./ 50000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 100000 mi.
