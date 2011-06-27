  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS Coupe
  4. Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2014 CTS Coupe
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,995
See CTS Coupe Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,995
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/486.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,995
Torque275 lb-ft @ 4900 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower318 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.4 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,995
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear fixed headrestsyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,995
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,995
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
cargo netyes
leather and wood trim on shift knobyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,995
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,995
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,995
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room36.9 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.0 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,995
Rear head room34.6 in.
Rear hip Room47.7 in.
Rear leg room35.0 in.
Rear shoulder room50.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$49,995
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Spoileryes
Vehicle Coveryes
Wheel Locksyes
Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,995
Front track62.0 in.
Length188.5 in.
Curb weight4102 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.5 cu.ft.
Height56.0 in.
EPA interior volume97.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base113.4 in.
Width74.1 in.
Rear track63.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,995
Exterior Colors
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Black Diamond Tricoat
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Majestic Plum Metallic
  • Phantom Gray Metallic
  • Red Obsession Tintcoat
  • Opulent Blue Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Light Titanium, leather
  • Cashmere, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,995
polished alloy wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
P265/45R V tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,995
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
See CTS Coupe Inventory

Related Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles