Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
CTS Coupe
2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,109*
Total Cash Price
$17,397
Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,208*
Total Cash Price
$22,094
2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,208*
Total Cash Price
$22,094
Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,220*
Total Cash Price
$19,137
Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,753*
Total Cash Price
$18,093
Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,964*
Total Cash Price
$24,530
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$864
|$890
|$917
|$944
|$972
|$4,587
|Maintenance
|$1,156
|$286
|$2,615
|$549
|$2,890
|$7,496
|Repairs
|$1,164
|$1,243
|$1,338
|$1,441
|$1,550
|$6,736
|Taxes & Fees
|$952
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,116
|Financing
|$936
|$752
|$557
|$348
|$126
|$2,719
|Depreciation
|$4,207
|$1,848
|$1,627
|$1,442
|$1,294
|$10,418
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,793
|$6,619
|$8,701
|$6,419
|$8,577
|$41,109
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$1,468
|$363
|$3,321
|$697
|$3,670
|$9,520
|Repairs
|$1,478
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$8,555
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,209
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,417
|Financing
|$1,189
|$955
|$707
|$442
|$160
|$3,453
|Depreciation
|$5,343
|$2,347
|$2,066
|$1,831
|$1,643
|$13,231
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,707
|$8,406
|$11,050
|$8,152
|$10,893
|$52,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Coupe 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,165
|$1,199
|$1,234
|$5,825
|Maintenance
|$1,468
|$363
|$3,321
|$697
|$3,670
|$9,520
|Repairs
|$1,478
|$1,579
|$1,699
|$1,830
|$1,969
|$8,555
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,209
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$1,417
|Financing
|$1,189
|$955
|$707
|$442
|$160
|$3,453
|Depreciation
|$5,343
|$2,347
|$2,066
|$1,831
|$1,643
|$13,231
|Fuel
|$1,923
|$1,980
|$2,040
|$2,101
|$2,164
|$10,207
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,707
|$8,406
|$11,050
|$8,152
|$10,893
|$52,208
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$950
|$979
|$1,009
|$1,038
|$1,069
|$5,046
|Maintenance
|$1,272
|$315
|$2,877
|$604
|$3,179
|$8,246
|Repairs
|$1,280
|$1,367
|$1,472
|$1,585
|$1,705
|$7,410
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,047
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$45
|$1,228
|Financing
|$1,030
|$827
|$613
|$383
|$139
|$2,991
|Depreciation
|$4,628
|$2,033
|$1,790
|$1,586
|$1,423
|$11,460
|Fuel
|$1,665
|$1,715
|$1,767
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$8,841
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,872
|$7,281
|$9,571
|$7,061
|$9,435
|$45,220
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Coupe Performance 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$899
|$926
|$954
|$982
|$1,011
|$4,770
|Maintenance
|$1,202
|$297
|$2,720
|$571
|$3,006
|$7,796
|Repairs
|$1,211
|$1,293
|$1,392
|$1,499
|$1,612
|$7,005
|Taxes & Fees
|$990
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,161
|Financing
|$973
|$782
|$579
|$362
|$131
|$2,828
|Depreciation
|$4,375
|$1,922
|$1,692
|$1,500
|$1,346
|$10,835
|Fuel
|$1,575
|$1,621
|$1,670
|$1,720
|$1,772
|$8,358
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,225
|$6,884
|$9,049
|$6,676
|$8,920
|$42,753
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 CTS Coupe Premium 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,218
|$1,255
|$1,293
|$1,331
|$1,371
|$6,468
|Maintenance
|$1,630
|$403
|$3,687
|$774
|$4,075
|$10,569
|Repairs
|$1,641
|$1,753
|$1,887
|$2,032
|$2,186
|$9,498
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,342
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,574
|Financing
|$1,320
|$1,060
|$785
|$491
|$178
|$3,834
|Depreciation
|$5,932
|$2,606
|$2,294
|$2,033
|$1,825
|$14,689
|Fuel
|$2,135
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$2,403
|$11,332
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,218
|$9,333
|$12,268
|$9,051
|$12,094
|$57,964
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Cadillac CTS Coupe in Virginia is:not available
