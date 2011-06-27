Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews

Ken , 04/23/2018 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

First off I absolutely love this car! the ride is quite and smooth, the bose sound system is fantastic I wish I had the pop up nav but oh well. I bought my coupe with 72k on it for $12700, everything works great, It does need new back struts ( easy fix $500) my mpg is really bad tho that would be my only complaint, I'm averaging 20.5 which is low considering its rated at 18/27. Other than that I couldn't be happier with it, its truly a sport luxury coupe. Reliable, zoomy and not to mention one of the sleekest designs ever! you can't go wrong with it.