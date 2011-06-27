Used 2011 Cadillac CTS Coupe Consumer Reviews
FANTASTIC LUXURY COUPE
First off I absolutely love this car! the ride is quite and smooth, the bose sound system is fantastic I wish I had the pop up nav but oh well. I bought my coupe with 72k on it for $12700, everything works great, It does need new back struts ( easy fix $500) my mpg is really bad tho that would be my only complaint, I'm averaging 20.5 which is low considering its rated at 18/27. Other than that I couldn't be happier with it, its truly a sport luxury coupe. Reliable, zoomy and not to mention one of the sleekest designs ever! you can't go wrong with it.
Sports car disguised as a sedan
Looks stealth. Easy to wash because of the clean lines. Earned the name "bat mobile" among my friends. Terrific road handling. But don't expect to use the back seat. Don't let anyone park near you (due to the width of the doors). And bring your life savings when you buy new tires (which you WILL do about as often as you inspect your gutters) IF you can find them in stock .
