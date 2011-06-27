2020 Cadillac CT6 Deals, Incentives & Rebates
Premium LuxuryPremium Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 10A)
- $1,000 Customer Cash for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $1,000 Customer Bonus Cash for Retail - Expires 10/01/2020
- $2,000 Loyalty for Lease - Expires 10/01/2020
Customer Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Customer Bonus Cash for RetailRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with special financing, lease and some other offers. See dealer for details.
- Customer $ Offer
- $1,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
Loyalty for Lease
- Customer $ Offer
- $2,000
- Start
- 09/01/2020
- End
- 10/01/2020
- Special APR - Expires 10/01/2020
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
Not available with lease and some other offers. Program eligibility based on credit approval through GM Financial; not all customers will qualify. See dealer for details.
0.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.16 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 48 months at $21.22 per month, per $1,000 financed. 0.9% APR financing for 60 months at $17.05 per month, per $1,000 financed. 1.9% APR financing for 72 months at $14.7 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 0.9% 36 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0.9% 48 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 0.9% 60 09/01/2020 10/01/2020 1.9% 72 09/01/2020 10/01/2020
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
